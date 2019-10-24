Below is a tentative schedule for the Fall 2019 Studio Sessions at WHUS. This year, sessions will be held roughly once a week, every Friday at 2pm in our Big Room. We hope you’ll tune in, whether it’s on 91.7FM or on our web stream at fm.whus.org!
|9/20/2019
|Kids That Fly
|Alternative
|9/27/2019
|Mandala
|Alternative
|10/11/2019
|Jeb Bush Orchestra
|Funk
|10/18/2019
|Storrs.
|Singer/Songwriter
|10/25/2019
|Jackson’s Garden
|Jam/Funk
|11/1/2019
|Chris Yerinides & The Rough Edges
|Singer/Songwriter
|11/15/2019
|JR SPECS
|Rap/R&B
|11/22/2019
|One Time Weekend
|Funk/Reggae
Keep an eye out as we add more acts in the spring! If you are interested in playing a session, shoot an email to audio@whus.org for more information.
