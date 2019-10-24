Below is a tentative schedule for the Fall 2019 Studio Sessions at WHUS. This year, sessions will be held roughly once a week, every Friday at 2pm in our Big Room. We hope you’ll tune in, whether it’s on 91.7FM or on our web stream at fm.whus.org!



9/20/2019 Kids That Fly Alternative 9/27/2019 Mandala Alternative 10/11/2019 Jeb Bush Orchestra Funk 10/18/2019 Storrs. Singer/Songwriter 10/25/2019 Jackson’s Garden Jam/Funk 11/1/2019 Chris Yerinides & The Rough Edges Singer/Songwriter 11/15/2019 JR SPECS Rap/R&B 11/22/2019 One Time Weekend Funk/Reggae

Keep an eye out as we add more acts in the spring! If you are interested in playing a session, shoot an email to audio@whus.org for more information.