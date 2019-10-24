Below is a tentative schedule for the Fall 2019 Studio Sessions at WHUS. This year, sessions will be held roughly once a week, every Friday at 2pm in our Big Room. We hope you’ll tune in, whether it’s on 91.7FM or on our web stream at fm.whus.org!

9/20/2019Kids That FlyAlternative
9/27/2019MandalaAlternative
10/11/2019Jeb Bush OrchestraFunk
10/18/2019Storrs.Singer/Songwriter
10/25/2019Jackson’s GardenJam/Funk
11/1/2019Chris Yerinides & The Rough EdgesSinger/Songwriter
11/15/2019JR SPECSRap/R&B
11/22/2019One Time WeekendFunk/Reggae

Keep an eye out as we add more acts in the spring! If you are interested in playing a session, shoot an email to audio@whus.org for more information.

