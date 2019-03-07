Women’s Herstory Month began with a talk about intersectional activism, life on the internet and some laughs along the way.

On Monday, March 4th, actress and video blogger Franchesca Ramsey took the stage in the Student Union Theatre to discuss her career online and her activism.

Ramsey is best known as the creator and host of MTV’s Decoded, a series that debunks myths and tackles tough issues like racism and sexism. She has also worked as a writer and contributor to “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” on Comedy Central.

She has over half a million followers across her social media platforms, and she has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube, according to the Women’s Center.

Before the event, we got the chance to speak with Ramsey on the air. This interview was broadcast live on March 4 around 4:00 p.m.