Radio Naturopath Episode 462: L-Carnitine for Muscles and Weight Loss, Irvingia, Autumn Anxiety

This week, I talked about poor Ron and his muscle issues, and realized he might benefit from taking l-carnitine, which will shuttle more free fatty acids into his muscle cells. We’re going to get him some and see if it helps! I also talked about autumn anxiety, which happens when people are letting go of the carefree summer and taking on fall responsibilities. And the HOLIDAYS are looming, and it doesn’t help that they have Christmas decorations in the stores before Halloween! And then we discussed two weight loss supplements, African mango (Irvingia) and l-carnitine.