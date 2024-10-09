WHUS Storrs Radio kicked off the Fall 2024 semester with Sounds of Summer featuring a lineup with Tweed Sugar, Lootbug, and Trouble Girl. Entering its second year, the event is free to the UCONN community, boasting a WHUS merch pop-up and vending from Nora’s Cupcakes.

Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards

“I started Tweed Sugar when I was 16. After spending some time in Boston I came to UConn. Here, I met Sebastian Rodriguez, Brennen Ravenberg, and Sean Byington through the jazz program. We’ve been together for about a year now, blending alternative, indie rock, and pop to create our sound. Taking influence from Foo Fighters, Title Fight, Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones, Stone Temple Pilots, and Basement, we have an uplifting feel with heavy guitars and melodic hooks. We’ve been focusing on perfecting this sound and are currently preparing to record a new album.” – Lorin Pelligrino from Tweed Sugar

Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards

Hey, we are Lootbug! We are a relatively new four-piece band full of passion and energy. With our lead singer, Adam Gonzalez, and drummer, Henry Barrios, being UConn students, we’re especially excited to bring our music to campus this year. Alongside Nick Macchia on lead guitar and Dan Sousa Silva on bass, we play a mix of alternative rock, blending shoegaze, grunge, emo, and punk influences. We’re looking forward to rocking out and sharing our sound with you all!



Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards Photo via Colin Edwards

Trouble Girl is a queercore punk band based in Bristol, CT. Our music combines lyrical explorations into the diverse queer experience with a bubbly, irreverent punk sound.