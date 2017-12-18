Today’s Radio Naturopath did a Hurray for Justice since we have No Moore and Yes Jones in Alabama. I also remembered my father a bit, since this is the first anniversary of his death on December 13, 2016, and a little about grief. Then I went on to rant about the 10% success rate of the flu vaccine, and reminded people that if they get a vaccination, it doesn’t just give them a pass to be cavalier about catching stuff. You still have to neti, gargle, take elder, exercise, rest, and eat your veggies!