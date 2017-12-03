This week was kind of a hodgepodge. We answered some listener’s questions and went down roads they took us. Is sublingual melatonin helpful for sleep? How is meningitis spread? If you drop a forskolin capsule in organic apple cider vinegar, will it help you lose weight? Can you eat orange and banana peels, and are they good for you? Turns out, orange peels are great for reducing respiratory inflammation, and bananas are nutritional powerhouses, full of fiber, vitamins B12 and B6, plus potassium and magnesium! Plus once again, we review cold and flu prevention and treatment. Alwyas a great topic this time of year!