LA based band Easy Sleeper has been bubbling in the DIY scene since 2020. They have amassed 14,000 monthly listeners and have a song with 100,000 plays on Spotify. In this interview, we talk about making music in the Covid era, moving to LA, the DIY scene, live shows and a stint on a Yahoo game show.

Julian: [00:00:08] Hello? Hey.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:00:09] How’s it going, man?

Julian: [00:00:11] It’s good. So this is, like, my first time really using Zoom, so I’m just getting used to the to the screen share and such.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:00:22] Oh, yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Wow. Setup over there.

Julian: [00:00:25] Yeah. I’m in my dorm room right now.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:00:29] Alright. The full college experience. Oh. Nice to meet you, Julian.

Julian: [00:00:33] Nice to meet you as well, David. I was just doing a bunch of research on your band, and I just think it’s great, first of all. Just, like, really good stuff, by the way. So definitely, congratulations on the release of your debut album, A Sacred Way of Living. I guess we could just kick off the interview right here. I was just wondering about how you feel about the success so far. Like, you guys got 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify from what I’ve seen and 76,000 streams on Timekeeper. So that seems like some pretty good numbers. So yeah.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:01:11] Totally. Totally. Yeah. It’s, it’s one of the realities of kinda like running, you know, playing in a band and just trying to build something from the ground up. Like, we’re a very DIY effort, kinda always have been. And, this process like, we started as a 3 piece, all the way back in, like, 2018, 2019.

Julian: [00:01:33] Mhmm.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:01:33] So it kind of it’s a lot of just trying stuff out, and then seeing what sticks, you know, success wise and then learning from a lot of failure as well. So, we kinda it’s hard to look back and be like, you know, whenever you reach whatever level you’re at and be like, okay. I I feel good about it, but I I think it is important to for sure recognize. And we we’ve all kind of been, like, pretty psyched about the reception for the album. Like, it’s led us to talk to folks like yourself. It’s led to cool gig opportunities, touring, and that kind of stuff as well. So people resonate with what we’re putting out there, and that’s a plus, I would say.

Julian: [00:02:16] Yeah. I actually, I saw that you guys were, like, a trio in 2018. And then during COVID, you guys gained, another member, your drummer or I apologize.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:02:30] We added a second guitar player. Everyone’s a multi instrumentalist. We’re a lot of multi-instrumentalists. So Yes. We’re good here.

Julian: [00:02:38] I actually also saw that you guys went on tour for this album. You guys had some nice dates lined up in the Southwest, if I’m not mistaken. So I just wondered how that, treated you. How’d you guys like that?

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:02:50] It was cool. It was a lot of fun. It was going to some places we had been before and kind of slowly start to build audiences in, places like Vegas and Phoenix, and then, going to some new territory. So just out there in a completely new environment. It’s really very cool and, like, pretty pretty diverse. Like, even going from, like, Albuquerque to Santa Fe, both in New Mexico, an hour and a half away from each other, the types of people that came out to the show were different. The vibe of the show, one was in, like, a kinda like boxy DIY venue with unclear, like, code violations perhaps, but very respectable. And the other one was at, like, a backyard, vintage store with people that probably parked the Rivian down the street and then walked to the show.

Julian: [00:03:47] Mhmm.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:03:47] So it’s like you you get diverse experience, and that that was in the span of, like, 18 hours of, like, the difference between those shows. So you get to kind of experience a lot, which is which is cool, and they end up being special in their own way.

Julian: [00:04:04] Yeah. I mean, I could imagine. I just saw you guys cranking out those shows. And, speaking of your live performances, I looked at, like, the Instagram a bunch, and I saw how you guys would interact with the crowd. Like, I saw you guys. I apologize.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:04:23] No. You’re good. You’re you’re on the right track. I love it.

Julian: [00:04:26] I saw you guys would, like, invite people on stage to dance.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:04:30] Yeah.

Julian: [00:04:31] And, like, the sacred moments thing where people would share, like, something embarrassing or like a failure. I thought those were, like, really cool things that you guys did.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:04:40] Oh, awesome. I’m glad that resonated. Yeah.

Julian: [00:04:43] Yeah. I mean, it seems like you guys have some, like, comedic overtones sometimes, I guess, and especially, like, I saw you guys have this podcast out as well.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:04:53] For sure. Yeah. Did you have a chance to check it out or not not yet?

Julian: [00:04:57] Not necessarily, but I read a little bit about it for sure.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:05:02] Nice. Yeah. That’s cool. I can speak to that sacred stuff. No. That’s that’s a good good place to draw from. So, we did our release show in LA for the record. Yeah. And, you know, obviously, we live in LA. It’s our home. Our friends are here. We have friends that play in bands. We have friends that have day jobs that have, you know, like, go to shows for fun and stuff. So, we tried to LA is obviously a cultural hub in its own way. So, we tried to find a way to make the show as special as possible since it was our debut release show. So, we booked it at a great venue that we really like that has, is, like, part record store and really cool, like, moody vibe there. We asked people to dress in a sacred way, because of the album name. So kind of just something a tie in and open interpretation. We ended up wearing monk robes for the entire tour, so that’s kinda, I guess you would say, like, somewhat comedic in a way because it’s just unexpected. And then during that show, we had this idea to kinda just invite people up to share something, a sacred failure of their own. So that was a theme on one of the songs. And, the LA show, people, they got the message. Like, we have people, like, lined up ready to share stuff, and we recorded it. And I don’t I think we just got audio of it, but it in the room, like, it really hit. So we started doing that in other cities and found it was a good way to just connect with an audience of you know, maybe people came to the show and they’re like, okay. This is a 4 band show and there happens to be this LA band. What’s a way that we can kind of connect with them and on another level? And I think including them, in part of the performance was a fun way for that.

Julian: [00:07:00] That. Definitely. I just thought it was really interesting that you guys did that a lot. That was pretty cool.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:07:07] Oh, cool. I’m glad.

Julian: [00:07:08] And I saw that you mentioned DIY earlier. And from what I’ve read, you guys met in DC as a part of their DIY scene. So I guess how has that changed going from, like, DC to LA now?

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:07:21] Yeah. I think DC, like, where things are at and, you know, just seeing what’s going on there now. The DIY aspect is basically just anyone that is really, like, pushing their art in a climate that is not, like, crazy. You know, DC has its history and, like of, like, punk music and mambo music and, like, really, really cool stuff. But when you think of, like, the nation’s capital, you’re not like, oh, I wanna go see some cool bands. So the DIY aspect there is just kinda countercultural of, like, people that are doing it anyways and making some really cool stuff. Despite that environment. Because people move to DC a lot for, like, corporate jobs, for government jobs, and they’re not moving there the same way as someone might move to, like, New York or LA to pursue arts. And kinda how it fits in in LA is going like, figuring out what are the spaces that we wanna be in, both as an attendee and, you know, person taking in music and then being able to showcase our own music itself. So we had a house venue when we first moved to LA where we would throw parties, like, pre COVID, and have tons of bands. So we kind of spurred our own DIY scene, you know, created something that wasn’t there in that way. And then since, you know, being in LA a couple years, like, there are spots that pop up that are, you know, again, music forward, like creatives like a record store that puts on shows in the backroom or someone that converted, like, a warehouse into a venue. So that’s kind of a bit of the same, but it’s, you know, the overall overlord of LA is different than DC, if you will.

Julian: [00:09:18] I could imagine. I mean, I’ve just, like, read about you guys, that you guys kinda keep this DIY image almost and just, like, this is a little corny, but I was just wondering what DIY means to you, I guess, because it seems so integral to the band

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:09:32] Yeah. I think it’s having that kind of, like, spirit of wanting to move things forward and, like and not taking shortcuts really and just kind of, like, trusting the path that you’re on, and that is gonna be a strong and meaningful one. So, like, if I I see other artists that are like, you know, I’m gonna wait to put on my music, and I’m gonna wait for someone to hit my DMs to play a show. And it’s it’s fine. We all come at it from our different, like, social, like, comfortable levels and all that. I mean, I’m sure there are times when you’re like, that that is a good way of getting out there. But also there’s the aspect of, like, I’m not gonna wait around for people to say, oh, yes. You can, or, oh, you’re great. Like, you have to really be your own, champion in a way.

Julian: [00:10:27] Yeah. Yeah.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:10:28] So I think that’s kind of where it’s at. Yeah. Do you go to show you’re, like, a a senior. Right?

Julian: [00:10:33] You a junior in college right now?

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:10:35] Junior. Okay. Nice.

Julian: [00:10:36] But we got, like, a bit of, like, a local scene, especially with, like we got a lot of thrash kinda hardcore bands around. So not really the same thing.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:10:47] Is that related to the weather and the Connecticut of it all?

Julian: [00:10:50] I think it’s the Connecticut portion. Because we’re in the middle of cow land right now. It’s just farmland, so I think people want to get some of their energies out for sure.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:11:02] Nice. Yeah. I used to travel to Shelton for work. Like, when I first started. Yeah. Seeing that part was like it was like Narnia a little bit where, like, oh, I didn’t know this is this part of the country existed in this way.

Julian: [00:11:14] Yeah. It’s definitely interesting. I imagine LA is just as crazy or just crazy in general.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:11:26] It’s massive for sure. I mean, you’re an hour and a Half from, like, Boston, right, and all that. So it’s LA is just kind of like a bunch of different cities, like, just in little 20 minute radiuses where, like, if you’re in one 20 minute radius, you’re in Northeast LA, which is, you know, typically, like, hipster and, like, cool shows and working class and everything. Then if you’re on the west side, that’s kind of, like, the, you know, typical, like, Jason Segel in I Love You, Man. Yeah. So it’s kind of a little bit of that, like, the hats are fancier and everything. So it’s there is a bunch of different places, that’s what I’ve learned in a couple years here is, like, there’s a bunch of different cities and experiences to be had, for sure.

Julian: [00:12:16] Great. I just thought it was pretty interesting reading about, like, you guys have a home studio, and I was just wondering how the limitations of having that home studio that crafted this record?

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:12:31] Totally. That’s a really great question. So we had 2 spaces, primarily 2 that we work, both Mike, he produces, and then Alex, our drummer is

our main producer. So, yeah, it provided a lot of flexibility to kind of really work through, what we wanted every track on the album to be, even songs that, like, didn’t make the album that we got to kind of work through. And going back to the drawing board, adding different elements, it provides a lot of freedom when you’re behind the boards as compared to, like, a conventional studio where the equipment might be you know, the equipment is usually a lot fancier, but you’re on a bit of a time crunch. You know, the reality is you’re paying either by the hour or by the day or a set rate. And so there’s this kind of get up and go mentality where you don’t, belabor over something too much because you need to move on to the next thing. And that has its benefits for sure. I mean our debut took us around 9 months to do the way that we did it, whereas a typical experience of band going into the studio, they’re well rehearsed. They do it in 2 weeks, you know, straight through from at least from what I’ve heard, that that can happen. But it was just what worked for us for this for this record.

Julian: [00:13:57] Yeah. I was actually gonna ask about your bandmates being producers and engineers for the next question, actually.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:14:04] Oh, sure. Yeah.

Julian: [00:14:05] I was just wondering if it added to the sound at all just with the whole like, dreamy esque. Like, I don’t know how to describe it, but I don’t know if it influenced the sound at all.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:14:16] But that that’s the perfect, like, microcosm in a way of, like to answer your question because it’s hard to translate ideas from within an insular unit, whether that’s, like, the head of the producer or the collective mind of the band to, kind of, again, like, in a in a studio setting that you’re not behind the boards in engineering. So, having someone that really knew our sound like, we put Dream Prison out, like, a year plus. And that Dream Prison and Access Reply were the 2 songs that we have put out. Those are the 2 of the recent one of the last couple years that were done by us, and this was before the album. And they, to me, still listening back, they sound the most like us. So, it was just carrying that kind of knowledge and process and kind of, like, having Alex at the boards and having Alex and Mike kind of tweaking stuff, it really influenced it in that way to, again, cliche, but allow us to sound more like us.

Julian: [00:15:30] Super, super cool. I also read, this about you guys. I saw that apparently you guys had an informal residency at the Songbird Record Cafe and Music House, and I was wondering if it shaped your live performances in any way.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:15:52] That’s that’s a great question. You’re good at this interview process. Really, we’ve never been asked that before. But that that is definitely like a kernel of what shaped us as a live band a little bit. Not to get too great into detail, but, essentially, we you know, we’re able to play the upstairs of Songbird maybe, like, once a month-ish, while we were living in DC. And what was great about that space was, the shows were free. They were mostly on the weekend, and the venue cared a lot. So they would bring in a touring band, they would bring people out, and they would pay them well. And they would treat all the artists well, and it just created this sense of, like, okay. This is a happening place. You know, people are coming in off the street to see live music, and if this was in context, the venue used to be in Adams Morgan, which is a street that has, you know, a lot of, like, drinking culture, a lot of bars, a lot of music. So people are wandering in, and, you had the opportunity to kind of, like, show them, like, what you were about. So we were opening for these bigger bands. We were in kind of a cool, like, small, like, packed in space, and we were kinda tasked with entertaining and putting on the best show we could. And that kinda evolved over time. We put a lot of, emphasis on our live performances, like, to this day, and we want them to be as special and momentous as possible. And I think it did start a lot, building both the confidence of how to perform in that space and we had played there before and then also just all the stuff that’s unspoken in live performance and knowing how to work a crowd or whatever.So, yeah, there’s definitely it’s interesting we still reference that in our bio, I guess, because it was it it stayed in there for a reason, I guess.

Julian: [00:18:01] Yeah. Definitely. I just thought the informal residency part was pretty interesting. So I feel like that’s a big part for most bands, is that residency.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:18:12] Yeah. Yeah. And the informal aspect is just they liked us enough that we could kinda find out shows and be like, hey. Can we get on the show? And they’re like, yeah. So we got to open for some cool bands. We got to get good opportunities and build relationships, and that’s definitely an important aspect of it.

Julian: [00:18:30] Yeah. Absolutely. I also saw that shock nerve would be played on Sirius XMUN and XEKP, which is kinda like an indie darling radio station. So

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:18:45] KXP. Yeah. Yeah. For sure.

Julian: [00:18:47] I just wonder how that felt to, like, hear your song being pushed on there.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:18:51] That was yeah. That’s still one of the coolest things. I mean, again, like, not to, like, butter your bread, but just, like, when people reach out like yourself and, when, you know, we’re able to kind of talk to new people, reach new people because we are, you know, like, self sufficient, and we kinda drive our own stuff. And, that that’s pretty cool. I was, I was at a bachelor party, just this past year in in Asheville, North Carolina when I saw KXP had added it into rotation, and it was just it’s just kind of like a crazy feeling of, like, stuff that you grow up with and or you, like you said, they’re an indie darling. I’ve watched so many KXP sessions and, you know, they’re introducing it on the air. Like, oh, I found this record, and it’s really cool. Enjoy. Like, that is enough to really make your day, and, yeah, it’s a special thing for sure.

Julian: [00:19:51] Yeah. Super cool. I also saw that you guys opened for Nnamdi. I saw you guys toured with him in 2023.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:20:07] Yeah. We got to play, one of the LA shows with him at this kind of pretty punk venue in San Pedro. Which is, again, 25 minutes from LA. Yeah. So it’s kind of in its own lane. And that that show is actually on Passover, like, the Jewish holiday, and both Nnamdi and I both have Jewish upbringings. And so we bonded a little bit over the fact that we were both playing a show on a Jewish holiday where we’re probably supposed to be doing Jewish shit instead. So that was cool. He’s been out there putting out really cool music, and he’s been on tour nonstop. So definitely, like, an inspiration, for the band. An amazing performer and artist. Recommend it.

Julian: [00:20:59] Of course. Yeah. I saw that your influences, listed were the Velvet Underground, Built to Spill, and Real Estate. But I was just intrigued after listening to the record. I really enjoyed, like, the vocal aspect a lot especially a lot of the reverb on the voice. It kinda reminded me of, like, David Byrne from talking heads a little bit.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:21:23] Okay. Nice.

Julian: [00:21:24] A little bit of, like, the instrumentation remind me of, like, MGMT, like Wow. Little dark age.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:21:31] Oh, hell yeah.

Julian: [00:21:32] But, yeah, I also thought, this was interesting. I don’t know if this was a coincidence or not, but Pleasure Thrills kind of sounded like, 1979 by the Smashing Pumpkins to me a little bit.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:21:45] Oh, shit. Okay. I gotta write that down, and I gotta listen back to back. That’s cool. Yeah. Oh, yeah, the MGMT one, we’ve never

gotten that before, which again is cool too because, like stuff we grew up with. Talking heads is something that I think just happened. Kind of, like, seamlessly a little bit where it’s I like that kind of staccato, bouncy coral style. And, yeah, that one, that’s fun for sure. It’s a huge influence. Have you seen Stopped Making Sense?

Julian: [00:22:21] No. But it’s it’s on my list. I gotta watch it.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:22:25] Yeah. Oh, it’s great.

Julian: [00:22:27] I’ve heard. Yeah. Lots of good things. I think it got, like, repackaged by A24 or something.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:22:34] Yeah. There was, like, a whole intro section, but the concert, it’s a time capsule of a video and it’s a real, like, performance, performance. Like, it starts off the stage is dark, and then it it’s very immersive and brings you in. So

Julian: [00:22:52] Yeah. So, they build the stage and more people come on and stuff. It’s crazy. Exactly.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:22:58] It’s cool. It’s very cool.

Julian: [00:23:00] Yeah. I, I saw on like a blurb for you guys. You talked about, kinda being like a musical kaleidoscope with lots of different musical influence influences and stuff like that. I saw that you guys talked about the past kinda coming back in with, like, being musicians and stuff like that. I was just wondering if you wanted to state any real influences for the record or anything like that.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:23:35] Yeah. That’s a good question. I mean, I think the I liked the aspect of, like, you know, you’ll hear in it what’s meaningful to you. Like, I had never heard the MGMT or Smashing Pumpkins reference there. Definitely, like yeah. I think overall, it’s just we hope it sounds like us, and we hope, you know, we’re trying to continue to evolve our sound and whatever easy sleeper means. Like, you know, if someone comes to a show and they relate to it and, you know, they really dig what we have going on. We hope they’re they’re like yeah, easy sleepers out there doing their own thing. And on a record, that’s gonna be different because it’s a different, like, more intimate usually relationship. Just listen to it, depending how you listen to it. So, yeah, I think, hopefully, it evolves and continues to sound more like us.

Julian: [00:24:35] Mhmm. I wanted to note, like, one last thing.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:24:41] Oh, you’re good?

Julian: [00:24:42] I saw that apparently you guys were on a Hey Yahoo game show.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:24:47] Oh, you did your research. You did your research.

Julian: [00:24:51] I thought that was really interesting and how that came about because I saw you guys were labeled as Bandmates, I think or that’s what they had it listed as. Yeah. I wonder how that came about.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:25:07] So there’s the how it came about is, just we were you know, I somehow got on some, like, list of, like, casting emails. I’m not an actor. I’m not an extra. Like, I’m not I’m not doing commercials. I don’t know how I got on this list or algorithm or whatever. And I’ve always been kind of, like, intrigued by game shows a

little bit, and, we saw this was going on and submitted ourselves. And we had 4 rounds of just talking to producers. And I’m sure I’m not allowed to talk about any of it, but it’s funny because we don’t abide by that at all, because no one has the game show network. And, but, yeah so they pitched it. We wanted our team to be like team easy sleeper, and they’re like, oh no one’s gonna know, like, who that is. We need, like, a term. You know? And I was like, okay. Well, no one knows about this show either. It doesn’t even exist. But we ended up making it to the day of show taping, and it was just kind of like a crazy experience. We ended up winning our 1 on 1 match, but we didn’t win the full 10 k. But we did walk away with some cash in our pocket, and we got to plug our band on the show because they were like, you know, they had a 15 second spot or 30 second spot where they’re like, okay. The host is gonna ask you about yourself. Tell them a little bit about you guys. And then when I did it, you know, in the rehearsal I just I did it 1 on 1 with the producers. They were like don’t say your band’s name. We don’t want anyone promoting themselves or anything like that. We said, fuck that. Like, that’s the whole reason we’re here. And so we did it. You know, I said we’re easy sleeper. We’ve been a band for this amount of time. And then the host, was like, okay. Cool. Like, we’ll check it out. And then the show kept taping, so they didn’t make us go back and do it again. So, again, all of this is so insider, and there is a lot of silly stuff like that. But, yeah, the episode exists. And then when we posted it on our Instagram obviously, we weren’t talking about it a ton before it came out. So we posted on our Instagram. People were like, is this real? It was this kind of weird liminal space where people thought we, like, faked going on a game show or something even though there was, like so it was a very surreal experience. And the show only had one season. I don’t think it’s coming back. But, you know, we contributed to the American television or whatever. So that was fun. That’s so crazy you saw that in your research.

Julian: [00:28:02] I tried.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:28:03] It was a trip. I do recommend that, in a certain way. It was like an 8 hour day kinda, you know, have you seen the Eric Andre show before?

Julian: [00:28:15] Yeah. Yeah.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:28:16] Okay. That is how I would describe a television show just kind of like in the tenseness of the Eric Andre show. That is kind of like a real thing. So he really did a good job with capturing, just overall, people are there for 8, 10 hours. This is their 10th shoot of the month. They’re busy. There’s 10 people running around with clipboards. And so it’s kinda like, alright. Like, chill a little. You know? So it was good. Anyways, that’s enough about that, but, yeah, Hollywood.

Julian: [00:28:57] Hollywood. LA. Yeah. My second and last question.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:29:04] Yeah.

Julian: [00:29:05] I I liked how you guys put out cassettes as a physical release for the for the album and stuff. So I don’t know. I just thought it was a really interesting kinda throwback because people are more into vinyl now or CDs, but you guys chose cassettes, and I just wondered why.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:29:22] Yeah. I think having a physical piece of media with you on tour or just generally, like, helped make it more special. And being our first album, we wanted to have some physical media, kind of thing. And we had done CDs, and, we’d seen our friends do CDs. Vinyl was not financially viable at the time. And then this kind of connect that ended up putting out our tapes or we worked with them to put out our tapes just, we could tell they really cared a lot about all of the aspects of it rather than like, what you’re really looking for is a partner that rather than you having to ask, like, a million questions of, oh, if we do this, is it gonna be difficult or extra or whatever? You want someone that comes to the table that’s like, here’s an idea I have. We’re gonna have the color we’re gonna have 2 colored tapes and insert. We’re gonna make sure it sounds good. And it’s like, okay. Fuck. Yeah. Because then we can focus on the stuff that we’re good. And they can focus on what they’re good at. So, they did an amazing job. They’re, like, tagged in all of our stuff

Julian: [00:30:31] Mhmm.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:30:32] For the tapes.

Julian: [00:30:33] Great. I guess my last question is a bit of, like, a cliche. But,

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:30:39] No. You’re good.

Julian: [00:30:40] What do you see for the future, for you guys? Just album wise, sound wise, touring, anything like that?

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:30:48] Yeah. We’re working on, new music right now. Is your roommate in the room?

Julian: [00:30:52] Yeah. He is.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:30:53] What’s up?

Julian & Nico: [00:30:55] What’s good, man? I’m trying to be quiet. No.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:30:58] You’re good. What’s your name?

Nico: [00:30:59] I’m Nico.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:31:01] Nico, what’s up, dude?

Nico: [00:31:02] What’s up? Continue. Continue. Sorry to interrupt.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:31:06] What’s up?

Julian: [00:31:07] He’s just saying he didn’t wanna interrupt is what he was saying.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:31:11] Oh, you’re good. You’re good. No. It’s cool. It’s just I I like it. It. Captive audience. Yeah. We’re working on new music. We took a month off and after the touring stuff to kinda just, chill and focus on personal projects and resting and everything because, you know, I think something that’s underrated about creativity is, like, the capacity to recover. And, you know, you wanna make sure that your cup is full when you’re at the table and be able to pour ideas out. So, yeah, we just started working on new music, which has been really cool because we’re taking a lot of different approaches to it, from people bringing ideas to jamming to revisiting older stuff to just trying to get creative with it. So new music, hopefully touring at some point next year. I would love to come to Connecticut. We love, you know, to do something with you all or whatever. And, yeah, definitely excited about what’s to come. Not putting too much pressure on us, pressure on ourselves, but also, like, trying to focus too on, like, making all this new stuff as good as possible. So that’s been fun.

Julian: [00:32:30] That’s great. Yeah. That those were, like, all the questions I had, I guess. Because I also

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:32:36] That was great.

Julian: [00:32:37] 5 minutes left on Zoom because it’s, like, free. So Nice. They got a good time limit.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:32:42] What do you have going on this weekend?

Julian: [00:32:45] I don’t know. I’m just oh, we we got break. We get to go home, like, tomorrow.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:32:51] Okay. Where is that for you?

Julian: [00:32:53] I live in New Haven in Connecticut, so just all the way down. Crazy place.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:32:59] Which is the better pizza place there?

Julian: [00:33:01] Oh, oh, man. Low key, there’s this place in East Haven called Aniello’s. That’s my favorite pizza place ever. But I would go for, like, probably Modern. Modern or Sally’s. I would go to either one of them.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:33:19] Okay. Sally. Yeah. Yeah. I’ve had Sally’s, I think. Sally’s Apizza.

Julian: [00:33:23] Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. It’s like a big thing.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:33:27] The one you like is Anielloes?

Julian: [00:33:29] Yeah. It’s it’s in, like, a like, town over, though. It’s like sacrilege to say.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:33:35] Yeah. Well, if we ever play Yale, I’ll I’ll make the band pull up

Julian: [00:33:38] Definitely. Definitely.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:33:42] That’s cool. Well, yeah, this has been a lot of fun. Yeah. Yeah. Feel free to reach out if there’s any other stuff, and we’d love to connect. And thank you so much for supporting our group and all that.

Julian: [00:33:53] Of course. Thank you for taking the interview. It’s really good.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:33:56] Of course. Absolutely. We’ll hope to talk again, and shout out Nico.

Julian & Nico: [00:34:01] Shout out Nico. Hey.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:34:03] Nico. Shout out to him.

Julian: [00:34:05] Of course.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:34:05] Nice to meet you.

Julian: [00:34:06] Yes. Have a good one. Thank you.

David from Easy Sleeper: [00:34:08] Bye bye.