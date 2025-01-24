Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 426 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 426 January 15th 2025 Ron’s Rant: Is there ever a good time for Jury Duty? More on this next week or maybe not for 2 weeks depending on the outcome. The U.S. has seven parking spaces for every car . California Wildfires effect bicycles too. On a positive side: New Studies Show No Downsides for Bicycle Safety Stop. IT’S WORKING: Initial Data Show Congestion Pricing Has Stemmed The Tide of Years of Increasing Traffic. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Plug-and-play bike wearables clip everyday shoes into clipless pedals. Content: The California Wildfires. Many in the bicycle industry effected. . Ron talks about California eventually initiating the “Idaho Stop”. It’s about time! As more states continue to pass laws allowing bike riders to treat stop signs like yield signs, more studies showing their safety benefits accumulate. NACTO Launches New Urban Bikeway Design Guide for the Next Generation of Innovative Cycling Infrastructure . Events and Finishing Points.