Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 427 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 427 January 22nd 2024. Ron’s Rant: Talked to yet another walker last week complaining about bicycle trail etiquette. Confusion as Portland’s Road Death Toll is Alarmingly High. Timothee Chalamet gets a bicycle parking fine. On a positive side: Yay, no Jury duty. Chicago doing things right. MLK Statement. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: A brand new tire valve made by Shawlbe about to take over the way we inflate tires. Content: So What’s with those Bright Green Lanes? 2026 will probably be the turnaround year for the bicycle industry. Pete Buttigiege’s legacy UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm. Tour down under: The Australian six-stage even. Events and Finishing Points.