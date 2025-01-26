Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 427
Bicycle Talk. Episode 427 January 22nd 2024.   Ron’s Rant: Talked to yet another walker last week complaining about bicycle trail etiquette.  Confusion as Portland’s Road Death Toll is Alarmingly High.   Timothee Chalamet gets a bicycle parking fine.  On a positive side: Yay, no Jury duty. Chicago doing things right. MLK Statement.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips: A brand new tire valve made by Shawlbe about to take over the way we inflate tires.   Content:  So What’s with those Bright Green Lanes?   2026 will probably be the turnaround year for the bicycle industry. Pete Buttigiege’s legacy UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm.  Tour down under:  The Australian six-stage even.   Events and Finishing Points.

