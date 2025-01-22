Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 474: New Year's Resolutions You Can Actually Keep! Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week we talked about New Year’s Resolutions that are actually accessible, that you can keep. Stuff like: eating more whole foods, cooking more meals at home, finding exercise you enjoy, add in a little bit of meditation, get more good sleep. Notice that NONE of these are LOSE WEIGHT! Having weight loss as a goal just makes you nuts, and you never know if it’s actually going to happen. However, eating a healthy meal and exercising are things you can do TODAY. That’s the focus! Develop some good lifestyle habits now, and before you know it you’ll be feeling great, regardless of your weight!