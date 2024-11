The Atlantic Hour The Atlantic Hour - Episode 4 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week we are discussing the optics of the Vice Presidential election debate. After the CBS News debate on 1st October, we are taking a look at the relative strengths of Vance and Walz as Vice Presidential candidates, as well as the effect that the event had on both the Trump and Harris campaigns. This week we are joined by guest Aish who gives us her insight on how she thinks the debate will affect the overall election outcome.