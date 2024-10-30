Husky Nation News Husky Nation News: Episode 77 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 29, 2024.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Correspondents Jack Ross, Ria Kowalski and Patrick Boots and also featured news produced by The Daily Campus’s Liliana French. This week’s news focuses on the the UConn Men’s Basketball exhibition game against the University of Rhode Island, the recent rise in fraternity violence, and Senator Richard Blumenthal’s interview at UConn Stamford.

This weeks interview was with Nick Lanza, the Director of External Affairs for the UConn Undergraduate Student Government (USG) and was conducted by News Director Katie Servas.

Following the conclusion of Husky Nation News, an exclusive interview with UConn alum Brandon Carney was included. This interview was conducted and produced by Talk Director NaShawn Livingston.

This episode was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.