This week we are discussing each presidential candidate’s campaign strategy, the race for the key swing state Pennsylvania, Trump’s rally in Detroit, the impact of Hurricane Helene and Trump’s stance on abortion and women’s rights. We are joined by our returning guest Tom, and Raissa, who is from the important swing state Pennsylvania!