Husky Nation News: Episode 79

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 12, 2024 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Correspondent Katie Servas and also featured news produced by The Daily Campus’s Karla Perez, Liliana French and Gabriel Duffany. This week’s news focuses on 2024 Presidential Election results, a bomb threat that was sent to UConn Stamford and two professors from the UConn Health Center, Lakshmi Nair and Yusuf Khan, who were awarded first place at the Wolff New Venture Competition for their startup, Soleia Biosciences.

The introductory episode of the new podcast, Husky Happenings, was featured in the second half of this week’s episode.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.