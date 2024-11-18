A series of noncredible bomb threats have been made over the past month, it’s now made it’s to the UConn Waterbury’s Campus on Sunday Nov. 3.

On Sunday morning at 10:55 a.m., UConn’s Alert system, UConnALERT, sent email and text alerts to inform students about the incident.

“There is an ongoing investigation at the Waterbury campus. Avoid the area and stay alert,” the notification read.

Later that same day, at 1:31 p.m., UConnALERT sent another message informing recipients that the incident had been cleared and that activities could resume as normal, even though the UConn Waterbury campus has no operations on Sundays.

Upon further investigation, the Daily Campus reports that the Deputy University Spokesperson, Micheal Enright, released a statement that morning discussing the validity of the threat.

“A bomb threat made by phone directed at the UConn Waterbury campus was received by the Waterbury Police Department on Sunday morning,” Enright said.

Enright then went on to state that the threat was not credible. UConn is not the only school to have received a non-credible bomb threat. Orville H. Platt High School also received a social media threat that was later deemed noncredible.

Although there has not been a direct statement addressing the series of threats being made across the state, The Connecticut General Assembly (CGA) describes school bomb threat procedures.

“Threatening to commit a crime using a hazardous substance with intent to cause” describes one of the many examples under a first-degree threat of a school according to CGA.

According to the Connecticut General Assembly, the consequences that are associated with these threats associated with a first-degree offense are a Class D felony, resulting in up to five years of prison, a fine of up to 5,000 dollars or both. Even though there hasn’t been any direct address of these series of bomb threats, law enforcement has been dealing with them as they arise.