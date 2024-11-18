Husky Nation News Husky Nation News: Episode 78 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 5, 2024 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Correspondents Vinnie Carbone and NaShawn Livingston and also featured news produced by The Daily Campus’s Pierce Colfer, Azia Shaikh and Lilliana French. This week’s news focuses on UConn alumni Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier who played against each other in the WNBA Finals, the new electric buses that will start running in the spring semester and the most recent UConn Board of Trustees meeting.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.