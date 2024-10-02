Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 414
Bicycle Talk. Episode 414 September 25th 2024.   Ron’s Rant:   Ron talks about a close call near his home with a truck pulling a camping trailer.  Big truck and the American obsession with them. On a positive side: The world championships have started.  Lot to share in the next week.  Lael Wilcox rode around the world.  It’s Roundabout Appreciation Week!   Mechanical minute and cycling tips: What is the 75 rule in cycling?    The 75-percent rule is simple.  Content:  Fatalities are seven times higher when a vehicle collides with a large pickup truck as opposed to a compact car, according to The Economist.  Meet Lael Wilcox who rode around the world and then went for another bike ride. World Time Trial Results, Men and Women.  And finally a little bit of fun,  the 40 rules of cycling!   Events and Finishing Points.

