Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 414 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 414 September 25th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Ron talks about a close call near his home with a truck pulling a camping trailer. Big truck and the American obsession with them. On a positive side: The world championships have started. Lot to share in the next week. Lael Wilcox rode around the world. It’s Roundabout Appreciation Week! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: What is the 75 rule in cycling? The 75-percent rule is simple. Content: Fatalities are seven times higher when a vehicle collides with a large pickup truck as opposed to a compact car, according to The Economist. Meet Lael Wilcox who rode around the world and then went for another bike ride. World Time Trial Results, Men and Women. And finally a little bit of fun, the 40 rules of cycling! Events and Finishing Points.

