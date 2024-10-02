Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 461: Menopause and Weight Loss Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week I’m playing a lecture I recorded a while ago, about menopause and weight loss. I talk about how it’s harder to lose fat after menopause, and why. It’s all about the cortisol! Get that cortisol down and it will help. Also, having a little extra weight on after menopause is actually good, because the fat makes estrogen for you, and carrying it strengthens your bones. But, if you want to be at a lower weight, here’s some tips! Just like all my advice about weight loss, the first rule of weight loss is to not focus on weight loss.