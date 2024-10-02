Radio Naturopath
Radio Naturopath
Radio Naturopath Episode 461: Menopause and Weight Loss
Loading
/

This week I’m playing a lecture I recorded a while ago, about menopause and weight loss. I talk about how it’s harder to lose fat after menopause, and why. It’s all about the cortisol! Get that cortisol down and it will help. Also, having a little extra weight on after menopause is actually good, because the fat makes estrogen for you, and carrying it strengthens your bones. But, if you want to be at a lower weight, here’s some tips! Just like all my advice about weight loss, the first rule of weight loss is to not focus on weight loss. 

About The Author

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.