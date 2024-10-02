Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 415
Bicycle Talk. Episode 415 October 2nd 2024.   Ron’s Rant: Vehicles that don’t stop at crosswalks and why don’t drivers understand the law. Even the State of CT has not updated their website.    On a positive side: The World Cycling Championships were this past weekend. And California Governor Newsom Signs Complete Streets Bill, finally.   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Should cyclists have mirrors?  Ron talks mirrors and why he has changed his mind about them.   Content: Bicycle Transit Systems Beefs Up To Compete With Lyft After Acquiring BCycle.  Maybe some good competition with ride share bikes will help with the cause.  Women’s Worlds Lotte Kopeck , and Men’s Champion Tadej Pogacar.  Pogacar launches at 100 K. History is made.  Triple Crowns, Grand Tour Doubles, and Classic Defenses: The Many Feats  of  ProCycling.  Lots of local fun events coming up.   Events and Finishing Points. 

