Bicycle Talk. Episode 415 October 2nd 2024. Ron’s Rant: Vehicles that don’t stop at crosswalks and why don’t drivers understand the law. Even the State of CT has not updated their website. On a positive side: The World Cycling Championships were this past weekend. And California Governor Newsom Signs Complete Streets Bill, finally. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Should cyclists have mirrors? Ron talks mirrors and why he has changed his mind about them. Content: Bicycle Transit Systems Beefs Up To Compete With Lyft After Acquiring BCycle. Maybe some good competition with ride share bikes will help with the cause. Women’s Worlds Lotte Kopeck , and Men’s Champion Tadej Pogacar. Pogacar launches at 100 K. History is made. Triple Crowns, Grand Tour Doubles, and Classic Defenses: The Many Feats of ProCycling. Lots of local fun events coming up. Events and Finishing Points.