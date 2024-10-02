Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 413 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 413 September 18th 2024. Ron’s Rant: 911 20 years later. America’s consumption of oil and dependency on motorized vehicles continues to go up. Have we learned nothing. The difference bicycles could make. A green group has pulled 410 scooters and e-bikes out of the Bronx River since July 2023. Really? On a positive side: One more week of Cyclocross Training series at Rocky Hill. The Worlds are coming. Who are the favorites? Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Are eBike Conversion Kits Worth It? An In-Depth Analysis Content: Hub-Drive vs. Mid-Drive eBikes: What to Know Before you decide. There’s an app for that: New Technology!

Transit App Now Provides Safety-First Bike Directions. A commuter train, subway and bus app is launching an update to allow users to prioritize safe bike routes. Tadej Pogačar confirms favorite status for Zürich World Championships with masterclass in Montréal . World championships Rainbow Jersey September 29th 2024. Louis Garneau Group sold. Biden administration proposes new import threshold rules . Events and Finishing Points.