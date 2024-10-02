Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 412 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 412 September 11th 2024. Ron’s Rant: On a positive side: Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross was Sunday the 8th of September! “Damned at the Dam”, 2024 The kickoff race to the Project Mayhem Cyclocross Series. And this Wednesday week 3 of the CCAP Cyclocross Training races in Rocky Hill CT. The Vuelta was crazy this year! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ghost Bikes: Roadside memorials can make the human costs of our traffic violence crisis visible. How to make a ghost bike. Where Can a Body Safely Park a Bike? New Website Available. Content: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed new rules. Let’s take a look. Veulta Espania race recap week 3. Game over. Ron Reviews the last week go the Vuelta Espania. Wout Van Aert calls it a day after crashing out of the Vuelta a España. The Worlds are Coming Tadej Pogacar is back. And in the rumor mill, Jonas Vinngeaard going for the TDF / Giro double header in 2025? Events and Finishing Points