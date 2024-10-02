Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 412
Bicycle Talk. Episode 412 September 11th 2024.   Ron’s Rant:   On a positive side: Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross was Sunday the 8th of September! “Damned at the Dam”, 2024 The kickoff race to the Project Mayhem Cyclocross Series.  And this Wednesday week 3 of the CCAP Cyclocross Training races in Rocky Hill CT.   The Vuelta was crazy this year!   Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ghost Bikes:  Roadside memorials can make the human costs of our traffic violence crisis visible. How to make a ghost bike. Where Can a Body Safely Park a Bike? New Website Available.   Content:  The  National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed new rules. Let’s take a look.  Veulta Espania race recap week 3.  Game over. Ron Reviews the last week go the Vuelta Espania.  Wout Van Aert calls it a day after crashing out of the Vuelta a España.   The Worlds are Coming Tadej Pogacar is back. And in the rumor mill, Jonas Vinngeaard going for the TDF / Giro double header in 2025?   Events and Finishing Points

