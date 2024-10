The Atlantic Hour The Atlantic Hour - Episode 2 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we are discussing the recent assassination attempt on Trump, Vance’s response to the comments around Haitan Immigrants, the position of Laura Loomer in Trump’s campaign and the polling statistics at this point in the presidential election race. We are also joined by a guest panel including Thomas Brex and Kevin Baffour.