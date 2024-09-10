Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 407
Bicycle Talk. Episode 407  August 7th  2024.   Ron’s Rant:  Hey Peacock. I love Simone Biles but 45 K to go in the Men’s olympic Bicycle Road Race and everything is coming to a head and you switch to gymnastics on us? And, let’s make car dependency weird.  On a positive side: The Olympics and the USA Women!   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   The debate goes on with tubeless tires on road bikes.  Content:  Olympics, Remco Evenepoel, and just who is  U.S. cyclist Kristen Faulkner, the winner of the women’s road race? Susan D’Aniello  Memorial service yesterday.   It’s not a conspiracy theory – there really is a war on the car.  The Vuelta is right around the corner. Events and Finishing Points.

