Bicycle Talk. Episode 407 August 7th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Hey Peacock. I love Simone Biles but 45 K to go in the Men’s olympic Bicycle Road Race and everything is coming to a head and you switch to gymnastics on us? And, let’s make car dependency weird. On a positive side: The Olympics and the USA Women! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: The debate goes on with tubeless tires on road bikes. Content: Olympics, Remco Evenepoel, and just who is U.S. cyclist Kristen Faulkner, the winner of the women’s road race? Susan D’Aniello Memorial service yesterday. It’s not a conspiracy theory – there really is a war on the car. The Vuelta is right around the corner. Events and Finishing Points.