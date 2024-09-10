Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 408 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 408 August 14th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Purchased anything from Amazon recently? CPSC: Amazon liable for hazardous products it sells. And, Honey, she shrunk herself. On a positive side: American woman is still kicking butt! Again. Jennifer Valente on the track. And this weekend is the 33rd annual Steeplechase Bike tour! The Vuelta is about to begin! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Look at your bike NOW if you are participating in this weekend’s bike tour!!!!! Content: 2024 Steeple Chase Ride / Walk Saturday August 17th. When was the last time you bought a bicycle related item on Amazon. Ron talks about the liabilities, Congestion Pricing What is it and where does it work? What cities in the world have congestion pricing? Olympics Track Racing: Harrie Lavreysen completes cycling TRIFECTA with men’s keirin gold Jennifer Valente makes U.S. cycling history with women’s omnium gold (80 laps) Events and Finishing Points.