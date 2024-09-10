Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 454: Summer Produce and The Farmers' Markets Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Speaking of summer, I felt inspired to talk about the health benefits of all the great produce that’s available right now. Tomatoes for lycopene and cancer prevention. Berries for antioxidants. Cherries for sleep! Also, we discussed all the terrific benefits of shopping at your local farmers market, not the least of which is if you’re going to buy celeriac from Anita, she’ll tell you a great way to cook it! But even better, fresh, nutritious, low carbon footprint, meet your friends and neighbors, and DOGS!