Bicycle Talk. Episode 406 July 31st 2024. Ron’s Rant: Yup it continues: Businesses Thrive on Car-Free Streets, Yet Mayor Adams Ignores Call for Widespread Pedestrianization Top city officials have long said they want to reduce cars to create business-friendly streets, but Gov. Hochul’s decision to kill congestion pricing isn’t helping. On a positive side: Paris Olympics The American women are kicking butt! Chloe Dygert Haley Batten. Paris infrastructure. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: FLAT TIRES IN THE PELOTON Why do I keep getting flat tires? Content: Big time RIP: Special shout out to Guy and Kurt and Kala at Amity Bicycles in Woodbridge CT. How Cities Can Use Paris as a Model for Implementing Safer Street Infrastructure. New Favorite word “Carspirocy” Also, I have a video recommendation from our friends at the Global Cycling Network Also, I have a video recommendation from our friends at the Global Cycling Network. The Olympics and American cyclists. Events and Finishing Points.

