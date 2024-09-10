Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 406
Bicycle Talk. Episode 406 July 31st 2024.   Ron’s Rant:  Yup it continues:  Businesses Thrive on Car-Free Streets, Yet Mayor Adams Ignores Call for Widespread Pedestrianization  Top city officials have long said they want to reduce cars to create business-friendly streets, but Gov. Hochul’s decision to kill congestion pricing isn’t helping.  On a positive side: Paris Olympics  The American women are kicking butt!  Chloe Dygert  Haley Batten. Paris infrastructure.   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  FLAT TIRES IN THE PELOTON Why do I keep getting flat tires? Content:  Big time RIP:  Special shout out to Guy and Kurt and Kala at Amity Bicycles in Woodbridge CT.  How Cities Can Use Paris as a Model for Implementing Safer Street Infrastructure.  New Favorite word “Carspirocy” Also, I have a video recommendation from our friends at the Global Cycling Network  Also, I have a video recommendation from our friends at the Global Cycling Network.  The Olympics and American cyclists.   Events and Finishing Points.

