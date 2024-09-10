Radio Naturopath
Radio Naturopath Episode 453: How Sleep Affects Hormones
Ron and I are happily improving! I’m back on the bike and we’re both getting our strength back. Rest, treatment, smart training, the right supplements. I hope it all keeps progressing! 

This week I talked about the interaction of sleep and hormones. Ideally, we should generally get between 7-9 hours of sleep for good health and specifically hormonal function. In order to have a good interaction of melatonin and cortisol, one sleep-inducing, the other for energy, 7-9 hours is ideal! Also for healthy reproductive function, weight, mood, and immunity: all the hormones that manage these bodily functions benefit from adequate sleep. So don’t skimp! Have a wind-down routine, make sure the room is dark and cool, don’t overdo sugar and carbs. Sleep is one of the most healing things you can do!

