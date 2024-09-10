Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 404
Bicycle Talk. Episode 404 July 17th 2024.   Ron’s Rant:  Hard to believe I still have to have this conversation. Trail etiquette:   On a positive side: The final Farm to fork Fondo. Or is it?  And Is cycling a sustainable transport?  the Citroën 2CV  Mechanical minute and cycling tips: A simple request for your next event. Check over your bike! 

 Content:  And Is cycling a sustainable transport?  Fun Stuff:  TDF route that might have been graded based on the abilities of the Citroën 2CV.  Highlights for the last 7 days of the Tour de France.  Can you believe the race this year, If you are not watching you are missing history.   Events and Finishing Points.

