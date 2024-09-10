Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 405
Loading
/

Bicycle Talk. Episode 405 July 24th 2024.   Ron’s Rant: Governor Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Pause Helps Rich Suburban Drivers.  What is the height of the hood of a pickup truck?   On a positive side:  Here comes the Thread City Quiet Corner rides!  The TDF  Over but not forgotten. So many firsts.  Massachusetts’ $58 billion budget agreement includes fare-free regional transit.    President Joe Biden dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. So what does this mean for transportation?  Well, ?   What is RAGBRAI?  How about some Bicycle Trivia. Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   What’s your chain looking like?  How about the cassette?     Content:   Advocacy Facts:  Fatalities increase for vulnerable users,  Which brings me to, Truck Bloat:    Enitrean’s Biniam Bicycle Racing   Tour de France   Other Firsts.  And answers to the earlier trivia quetions  

Events and Finishing Points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.