Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 405 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 405 July 24th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Governor Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Pause Helps Rich Suburban Drivers. What is the height of the hood of a pickup truck? On a positive side: Here comes the Thread City Quiet Corner rides! The TDF Over but not forgotten. So many firsts. Massachusetts’ $58 billion budget agreement includes fare-free regional transit. President Joe Biden dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. So what does this mean for transportation? Well, ? What is RAGBRAI? How about some Bicycle Trivia. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: What’s your chain looking like? How about the cassette? Content: Advocacy Facts: Fatalities increase for vulnerable users, Which brings me to, Truck Bloat: Enitrean’s Biniam Bicycle Racing Tour de France Other Firsts. And answers to the earlier trivia quetions

Events and Finishing Points.