Bicycle Talk. Episode 398 June 5th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Even with exceptional markings, marshaling and giant flashing signs warning people of an event last weekend I got buzzed by not one but 2 extra large truck like vehicles. Really people? This non profit event raised over 4 million dollars and you can’t be patient for a few seconds? On a positive side: The 2024 Best Buddies Bicycle Challenge. The 4th grade town of Mansfield Bicycle Education Program, and the Criterium de Dauphine 2024. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron gives his perspective from a recent event on hw to ride a tandem, especially with an inexperienced rider. Content: Ron talks all about the recent Best Buddies Challenge that Started at the Kennedy Center in Boston on June 1st and ended at Craigville Beach on Cape Cod, benifiting The Best Buddies. The Criterium de Dauphine 2024 has begun! And a rare shout out to the Connecticut Department of Transportation for it’s latest ad on TV focusing on distracted driving and cyclists. Events and Finishing Points. Lots of local activvities coming up this weekend.