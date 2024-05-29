Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 397 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 397 May 22nd 2024. Ron’s Rant: Ciao, Alla Prossima, 2024 Giro d Italia Not really a rant, just a for farewell. Withdrawal time, the Giro is over. , On a positive side: May is still Bike Month! And June is Heart month! The Giro is Over: From yesterday’s Bicycle Talk Facebook page teaser: VI 9:56 Bicycles on Main Wethersfield! You’ve got to see this if you are local. Worth the trip. It’s Best Buddies weekend coming up!

Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron talks about climbing hills with some of his tips and more. Content: From yesterday’s Bicycle Talk Facebook page teaser: VI 9:56 . Best Buddies weekend approaches. All you need to know to still sign up. Ron reflects his last year’s experience. And of course the Giro. What a year, what a race. A shining star gets brighter and two older stars have moments of their own. Events and Finishing Points.