Time to learn all about Vitamin C! It’s ASCORBIC ACID or ACORBATES. This important water soluble vitamin can’t be synthesized by our bodies, so we have to eat it. It’s part of the structure of collagen, so it’s part of every tissue and organ. It stimulates the function of the immune system, so it helps with allergies, asthma and illness. It’s a cofactor for detoxification. It can be found in citrus, but also in other cool foods, like peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, strawberries, acerola cherries, and rose hips! Let’s spread some vitamin C to the world! Also, we talk about how to get that red count up after a bout with Babesiosis.