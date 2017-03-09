The Season
In May, Ali’s out of here. That’s right, she’s graduating and it’s time to find a job with her English degree. This season, Ali’s hitting office hours to learn the lesson everyone’s looking for but no one teaches, ADLT 1000: How to Get a Job. This is Professors Are People Too.
The Podcast
Professors Are People Too is a show hosted by an English major looking to find the person behind the Ph.D. Trying to rebuild the professor-student relationship, host Ali Oshinskie takes us on a tour of the professors who transformed her learning experience from lecture-hall lost to office-hour happy. In collaboration with University of Connecticut’s English Department and WHUS, UConn’s Sound Alternative, this podcast ventures off the syllabus into lessons that can’t be graded.
Find a list of episodes here!
Music
- Podington Bear – Two Faces
- Composition by Edward Elgar, Performance by Unknown – Pomp and Circumstance
Transcript
