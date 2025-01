Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 465: All About Fall Vegetables; Healthy Hot Cocoa Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week it was all about the fall vegetables. Things that can be roasted, steamed, sauteed, or put in soup. Often heavier and root-y! Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, collards, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, squash, yams. We talked about their health benefits and some ideas on use. And if you listen to the end there’s a recipe for healthy hot cocoa!