Bicycle Talk. Episode 417 October 16th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Please Vote. If you are one of those “it doesn’t really matter” folks and you think that is the answer, please reconsider. Democracy is at a turning point, and if you just want to be pushed around and think voting will not help you or your neighbors, You should be concerned. On a positive side: I spent this past Sunday at the Lime-rock Epic and it was! Tadej is on fire.Just looking over the stats makes the mind go dizzy. After soloing to his 4th consecutive Il Lombardia triumph on Saturday. And this weekend Sunday October 20th, It’s Belltown Cyclocross in Portland CT. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Oh, my new found love for incredibly low gears. What you need to know about gearing and gravel bikes. Content: And I know I’ve been preaching about this lot but if I were king, 20mph . Ron talks more bout why 20MPH makes sense. 5 Powerful Reasons to Drive Slower, and How to Do It . Bicycle Racing Tadej is on fire. Ron Kozy, an industry leader who ran Kozy’s Cyclery in Chicago for more than 60 years, died Oct. 11 at 82. Events and Finishing Points.