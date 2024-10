The Atlantic Hour The Atlantic Hour - Episode 3 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week we are discussing the upcoming vice presidential debate, talking about the relative position of Tim Walz and JD Vance as candidates in the lead up to this; the economic policy agendas of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the latter stages of their presidential campaigns; and the race for Pennsylvania as a keystone state. We are joined by our returning guest Tom, who has a hot take on the election outcome.