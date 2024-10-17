UConn Stamford Professor Steve Harper resigned on October 3, after an investigation opened about his relationship with a 22-year-old student in one of his classes.

The notice of investigation was sent on Oct. 1, two days before Harper resigned according to CT Insider.

The notice of investigation document said that the women told the OIE investigator that Harper “engaged in an amorous relationship” with her from April 2023 to June 2024.

In an interview with CT Insider, the woman filed a report with Stamford police in early September, but her complaint didn’t reach UConn’s Office of Institutional Equity until Sept. 18.

This complaint stated that she and Harper lived together for about two months during their relationship. The woman said she paid for dates, hotels and rent for an apartment out of pocket throughout their entire relationship, according to Connecticut Inside Investigator.

Due to these expenses, the woman said she wasn’t able to afford the last class required to earn her college degree. She was also unaware of Harper’s marriage as he did not disclose this information with her.

Harper has yet to reimburse her for his share of the rent for their shared apartment lease.

The women has since re-enrolled and plans to take this class so she can graduate.

UConn policy prohibits romantic relationships between faculty and undergraduates, specifically mentioning relationships that hold authority over one of the two individuals. These policies are to prohibit relationships where a power imbalance can be involved.

Incidents can be reported to The Office of Institutional Equity. For more information you can go to https://equity.uconn.edu/discrimination/.