Apparently, lists are all the rage. (You won’t BELIEVE #6!) So, I looked up the most Googled health questions of 2018, and answered them! Stuff like: what’s the keto diet? What’s opioid addiction? What is lupus? Why is coconut oil bad for you? (It’s NOT, unless it is!) What’s apple cider vinegar good for? Also, there was a call about my take on the flu shot, so I once again reminded people of the pros and cons, especially just because you’ve gotten the shot, doesn’t mean you have a free pass, and you still have to take care of your immune system, take your elder syrup, use your neti pot and gargle!