Ron talks about the Ride of Silence, a ride honoring those who have been killed while riding a bicycle. We interview Adina Giannelli, the executive director of Bike Walk Connecticut about various events during Bicycle Month, which is May! There’s Bike to Work Day, Slow Roll in Hartford sponsored by Bici Co., and much more! Also, an update on the Giro d’Italia, Tour de California, and the Expo Wheelmen Time Trial.