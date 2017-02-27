Bicycle Talk Episode 38: Interview with Deborah Dauphinais of Bicycles East: The Bicycle Shop, Women in Cycling, Meeting the Community’s Needs

Ron does a great interview with Deborah Dauphinais, co-owner of Bicycles East Bicycle Shop in Glastonbury, CT. She talks about women in cycling and in the industry, the role of the bicycle shop in the community, and giving great customer service.