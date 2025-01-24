Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 425 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 425 January 1st 2025. Ron’s Rant: 2024. The good, the bad, the ugly. On a positive side: Happy New Year! Major accomplishements in 2024. Ron talks about the year in the sport of Cycling. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Top 10 cycling innovations that “weren’t like the others” in 2024 Content: Setting Resolutions for Your Best Cycling Event Year Yet! New Year, New Rides: Setting smart cycling goals for 2025 The Bicycle Industry, Kona, Trek and GT stories. Update: What new tariffs could mean to the bike industry. Bicycle Racing, Before the calendar turns to a new year and brings on another cycling season, let’s look back at some of the top moments we saw unfold in 2024. Many firsts and goal that may never be passed. Events and Finishing Points.