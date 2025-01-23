Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 424
Bicycle Talk. Episode 424 December 25th 2024.   Ron’s Rant: UL Safety Standards legislation cut from the latest budget balance bill.  Setting the safety standards for Lithium batteries was removed as Congress reached a compromise.   Once again the safety of people who ride bicycles and use them for transportation, is not important in this country On a positive side: Ron wishes everyone a happy holiday. PeopleForBikes Celebrates Passage of EXPLORE Act, Expanding Access to Outdoor Recreation Nationwide   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   How Cold is Too Cold to Ride a Bike Outside?  Fred Matheny has some words to share. Content: Ron continues from today’s rant to talk about the fires created by faulty e-bike batteries. Should You Buy Your Kid an E-Bike?  The positive side of the holidays.  A Christmas Tale of a Stolen Bicycle. And another really nice Christmas story shared.  Mathieu van der Poel flawless through rain and sand to dominate Superprestige Mol-Zilvermeercross .  ‘In cycling, you can just buy success’ – Jonathan Vaughters on financial fairness, super teams and the sponsorship dilemma.   The Giro  starts in Albania this year. Plans finally announced for 2025.   Events and Finishing Points.

