Bicycle Talk. Episode 424 December 25th 2024. Ron’s Rant: UL Safety Standards legislation cut from the latest budget balance bill. Setting the safety standards for Lithium batteries was removed as Congress reached a compromise. Once again the safety of people who ride bicycles and use them for transportation, is not important in this country On a positive side: Ron wishes everyone a happy holiday. PeopleForBikes Celebrates Passage of EXPLORE Act, Expanding Access to Outdoor Recreation Nationwide Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How Cold is Too Cold to Ride a Bike Outside? Fred Matheny has some words to share. Content: Ron continues from today’s rant to talk about the fires created by faulty e-bike batteries. Should You Buy Your Kid an E-Bike? The positive side of the holidays. A Christmas Tale of a Stolen Bicycle. And another really nice Christmas story shared. Mathieu van der Poel flawless through rain and sand to dominate Superprestige Mol-Zilvermeercross . ‘In cycling, you can just buy success’ – Jonathan Vaughters on financial fairness, super teams and the sponsorship dilemma. The Giro starts in Albania this year. Plans finally announced for 2025. Events and Finishing Points.
Bicycle Talk Episode 424
/
RSS Feed
Leave a Reply