Bicycle Talk. Episode 423 December 18th 2024.   Ron’s Rant:   Ontario Premier Doug Ford Very bike unfriendly guy.  On a positive side: US National Cyclocross Results. Locals shine.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   Bottom line: Ron’s tip of the week? Ride your bike, it really could save your life. Getting to the heart of it all. Content: Why Cycling Is Good For Your Heart: 10 Top Health Benefits of Cycling.  Ron talks about heats and bicycles and even about how Eddy Merckx is doing. Did you know he had a severe heart condition? 10 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT CYCLIST EDDY MERCKX: ‘THE CANNIBAL’   Tariffs? catching up on last week.  Cyclocross Nationals update and review. Events and Finishing Points.

