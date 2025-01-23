Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 423 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 423 December 18th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Ontario Premier Doug Ford Very bike unfriendly guy. On a positive side: US National Cyclocross Results. Locals shine. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Bottom line: Ron’s tip of the week? Ride your bike, it really could save your life. Getting to the heart of it all. Content: Why Cycling Is Good For Your Heart: 10 Top Health Benefits of Cycling. Ron talks about heats and bicycles and even about how Eddy Merckx is doing. Did you know he had a severe heart condition? 10 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT CYCLIST EDDY MERCKX: ‘THE CANNIBAL’ Tariffs? catching up on last week. Cyclocross Nationals update and review. Events and Finishing Points.