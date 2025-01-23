Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 422 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 422 December 11th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Where was PedlinRon last week? Size matters. New information on the deadly vehicle size increase. On a positive side: ​​More evidence that exercise can have beneficial effects on cognitive performance. Dublin World cup Cyclocross, US National Cyclocross Championships rapidly approaching, And Project Mayhem Cyclocross series over and a huge success! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How cold is too cold for cycling? When Is it Too Cold to Ride a Bike: 7 Tips for Below Freezing Cycling. Content: Thursday’s Headlines Peek at What’s After Pete? The Journalists voice: Are we being fed the real story or is there a car centric twist. The press uses a passive voice and non-agentive language to subtly exonerate even the most aggressive motorists. Eddy Merckx injured in cycling crash . Ron touches in on Dublin Cyclocross, Project Mayhem and Nationals coverage. More on the upcoming tariffs next week. Events and Finishing Points.