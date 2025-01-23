Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 422
Bicycle Talk. Episode 422 December 11th 2024.   Ron’s Rant: Where was PedlinRon last week?  Size matters. New information on the deadly vehicle size increase.   On a positive side:  ​​More evidence that exercise can have beneficial effects on cognitive performance.  Dublin World cup Cyclocross, US National Cyclocross Championships rapidly approaching, And Project Mayhem Cyclocross series over and a huge success!   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   How cold is too cold for cycling?  When Is it Too Cold to Ride a Bike: 7 Tips for Below Freezing Cycling.  Content:   Thursday’s Headlines Peek at What’s After Pete?  The Journalists voice:  Are we being fed the real story or is there a car centric twist. The press uses a passive voice and non-agentive language to subtly exonerate even the most aggressive motorists.  Eddy Merckx injured in cycling crash .  Ron touches in on Dublin Cyclocross, Project Mayhem and Nationals coverage. More on the upcoming tariffs next week. Events and Finishing Points.

