UConn Named as 2024 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution For the First Time

The University of Connecticut has been named one of 51 universities to be nationally recognized as a Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) for the first time.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program, founded in 1946 by Congress following World War II, was created by Senator J. William Fulbright and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

“Since its inception, over 400,000 Fulbrighters from the United States and 160 countries, supported by the American people and partner governments, have studied, taught, and conducted research in each other’s countries while promoting international understanding and collaboration,” the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs said.

The program offers opportunities for college seniors, graduate students, and early-career individuals pursuing various academic paths.

“Program participants pursue graduate study, conduct research, or teach English abroad,” the Fulbright U.S. Student Program website states.

In 2021, the Fulbright program created the HSI Leaders Initiative to highlight its partnership with Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

“This initiative is part of the U.S. State Department’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion within the Fulbright Program and within the Bureau’s exchange programs overall,” said the global Fulbright website.

According to UConn Today, the university received the recognition during the International Plenary Session at the annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

Along with joining the list of Fulbright leaders, UConn had a record number of students participating in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program during the 2023-2024 school year.

Michael Cunningham, a spokesperson for the university, spoke about the new title.

“This recognition affirms our commitment to supporting current students and recent graduates from all backgrounds, majors, and campuses as they pursue a Fulbright award,” Cunningham said.