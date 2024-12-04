Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 421 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 421 November 20th 2024. Ron’s Rant: If your class 3 e-bike can travel at motorized vehicle speed, GET OFF THE MULTI USE TRAILS AND USE THE ROAD WHERE YOU BELONG. Currently, about 97 percent of bike parts come from overseas, mostly from Trump’s least-favored nation, China — and the incoming president may want to wring more money from importers. On a positive side: Chicago to visit my son, Greg and his fiancé, Amanda. CTA allows 2 bicycles per rail car on the train/subway system. Observations: protected bike lanes and the lack of big trucks. Cranks giving is coming! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ebike Classes 1, 2, and 3: How Do They Differ? Ron explores the differrent levels of e-bikes Content: Cranks giving is a food drive on two wheels. Part bike ride, part madcap scavenger hunt. Ron talks about the current infrastructure and the forward progress and what it might mea for 2025. Ron also discusses giving up that old bike t charity for there are so many in need. It is the season of giving and caring. Tour De France 2025 Route Unveiled – It’s Tough! Events and Finishing Points.