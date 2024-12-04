Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 420 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 420 November 13th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Ron’s Laters CPR Test. Simple tests made difficult for the sake of testing. On a positive side: Happy Veterans Day. Heading to Chicago to see my son Greg. Election news, not all that bad. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Winter Bicycle training tips. Ron shares some insight form his own experiences and also from the professionals. Content: Happy Veterans Day Military use of bicycles through the ages: So long to Cav. , Mark Cavendish retires from professional cycling. Tadej Pogacar scores bike with a record breaking contract. What is Mont Ventoux? All you need to know about the ‘Bald Mountain’. Events and Finishing Points.

