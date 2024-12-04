Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 420
Bicycle Talk. Episode 420 November 13th 2024.   Ron’s Rant:  Ron’s Laters CPR Test. Simple tests made difficult for the sake of testing.  On a positive side:   Happy Veterans Day.  Heading to Chicago to see my son Greg. Election news, not all that bad. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Winter Bicycle training tips. Ron shares some insight form his own experiences and also from the professionals.   Content:  Happy Veterans Day  Military use of bicycles through the ages:    So long to Cav. , Mark Cavendish retires from professional cycling. Tadej Pogacar scores bike with a record breaking contract. What is Mont Ventoux? All you need to know about the ‘Bald Mountain’.  Events and Finishing Points.

