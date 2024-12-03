Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 419
Bicycle Talk. Episode 419 November 6th 2024.   Ron’s Rant:   I know I said it last few shows but here we go again.  I’m reaching out to my younger audience here. Please Vote. Public Transportation is On the Ballot Across America. It’s a Bicycle thing.   On a positive side: Wow! Student sign up for early voting and same day registration is a huge hit!  Bike-Friendly Campuses.   Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  How to Store the Bike Away for the Winter.   Content:   Bike Friendly campuses and what they can do for our future. Public Transportation is On the Ballot Across America.  2024 Elections: What Could Happen and What It Means For Federal Transportation Policy.  US Cyclocross National Championships.  Giro Preview and rumors 2025: Tour De France 2025 Route Unveiled – It’s Tough!   Used gear retailer The Pro’s Closet is re-opening immediately under new ownership and some familiar management.  Events and Finishing Points

