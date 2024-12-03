Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 419 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed





Bicycle Talk. Episode 419 November 6th 2024. Ron’s Rant: I know I said it last few shows but here we go again. I’m reaching out to my younger audience here. Please Vote. Public Transportation is On the Ballot Across America. It’s a Bicycle thing. On a positive side: Wow! Student sign up for early voting and same day registration is a huge hit! Bike-Friendly Campuses. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to Store the Bike Away for the Winter. Content: Bike Friendly campuses and what they can do for our future. Public Transportation is On the Ballot Across America. 2024 Elections: What Could Happen and What It Means For Federal Transportation Policy. US Cyclocross National Championships. Giro Preview and rumors 2025: Tour De France 2025 Route Unveiled – It’s Tough! Used gear retailer The Pro’s Closet is re-opening immediately under new ownership and some familiar management. Events and Finishing Points

