Bicycle Talk. Episode 418 October 23rd 2024. Ron’s Rant: Once again, Please Vote. investigating Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” system. E-bike injuries among Gen-Xers and Boomers are spiking. And hey Women, why aren’t you racing cross. On a positive side: Go Huskie’s, Women’s and Men’s Basketball about to start. Breaking weather records up here in the northeast. NYC 450,000 bike trips day in the city! Is Pogačar Too Good for the Sport? Mechanical minute and cycling tips: 9 Bike Commuting Mistakes You Should Avoid Content: Bike-Friendly Campuses Can Inspire the Rest of Car-Centric America. ‘I couldn’t stop it from hitting the pole’: Here’s why e-bike injuries among Gen-Xers and Boomers are spiking . Teslas can’t “see “ in low visibility situations. Pogacar says ‘I’m not the new Merckx’ but the Cannibal himself disagrees. What the greatest name in cycling os saying about the upcoming Tadej Pogacar. Bike shops closing around the country. What’s with that? How São Paulo Brazil Cut Traffic Deaths by a Third Overnight. Events and Finishing Points.

