Bicycle Talk. Episode 416 October 9th 2024. Ron’s Rant: Who stole my campaign signs? Ron rants about the recent theft of political campaign signs in town which leads him to todays subject matter. On a positive side: Farm to Fork Fondo this past weekend. Berkshires Harvest TASTE Series Appeteaser Tadej is on fire. Sporting a cool new jersey to boot. Not sure why it’s getting all this press (finally) All of a sudden there is a lot of media talk about the overweight, ridiculously stupid design of America’s most popular vehicle. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to Quickly Identify the Difficulty of Any Bike Ride Content: I bike I vote. All types of good reasons to cast your ballot this November. Ron talks about how your vote and political muscle can make changes not only for you but for all cyclists. How to host a Congress Event. Tadej Pogacar wins in the rain in his new world champion rainbow bands at the Giro dell’Emilia to continue his stunning season. Vos beats Kopecky in The World Gravel Racing Championships. And Van der Pol rides away with another Rainbow Jersey. How can cycling change the world part one? Events and Finishing Points.